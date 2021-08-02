Harry Kane: Tottenham set to fine striker after he fails to report for training

Tottenham are likely to fine striker Harry Kane after he failed to report for pre-season tests on Monday morning.

The England captain was due back at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre for a Covid test following his three-week break after the European Championship.

However, Kane did not arrive as planned, throwing his future further up into the air.

Spurs are now considering disciplining their vice-captain, the PA news agency understands.

The 28-year-old is keen to leave the club this summer in order to win trophies, but, with three years left on his contract, Spurs have no intention of selling their prized asset.

Kane hinted at the end of last term that he would like to join Manchester City, but the Premier League champions have previously indicated they would not pay the sort of £150million fee required to even tempt Spurs to the negotiating table.

Their pursuit of Jack Grealish for £100million is also reported to impact their ability to sign Kane.

Kane has been in the Bahamas following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and looks to have set his stall out to force a move from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was assured Kane would not be sold during discussions for the job, said last month that Kane could be “counted on” next season.

Chairman Daniel Levy, who is likely to be irked by Kane’s attempts to force his way out, is determined to keep his star man and previously said that he would do whatever is best for the club.