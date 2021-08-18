Manchester City are prepared to go to £150m for Harry Kane in the final two weeks of the transfer window, with many sources now saying that could be enough to get Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy to talk.

The Spurs chairman has privately been adamant that the striker is not for sale, and has been furious with the nature of some stories. There is an increasing feeling the situation is changing, though, with Kane's movements making him more unpopular with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fanbase and making a sale more palatable.

It would still need to be a price that at least makes Levy weigh up the situation, which is something that has not yet come from City. A £150m bid would at least proffer the argument over whether it is better to sell a player who is now 28.

Sources say £150m alone would not be enough to clinch the deal, but it could at least open negotiations, and allow the inclusion of several add-ons. The most shared belief in an increasingly tedious saga is that it will go right to the wire.

Spurs beat Man City over the opening weekend of the Premier League, with Kane not involved after recently returning to training.