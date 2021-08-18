Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale as Spurs reject Man City’s Harry Kane bid
The first weekend of the Premier League is in the books and the champions Man City slipped up to lose to Tottenham, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea made title claims with impressive wins.
Newcomers Brentford shocked Arsenal, while Watford also won on their return to the top tier against Aston Villa, who were beginning life without Jack Grealish.
But despite football’s return, there is still focus on the transfer market, with many managers reiterating their desire to add to their squads before this window’s deadline.
Arsenal are the latest club to be linked to Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, with Tottenham also linked to the Argentine, though the Nerazzurri recently sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97.5m and may be reluctant to sell another star forward amid fan unrest.
Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.
Bournemouth winger set for £20m LaLiga switch
Arnaut Danjuma was one of Bournemouth’s stars last season, including in the play-offs as they just failed in their bid to return to the Premier League.
Now he’s making his move back into the top flight regardless, moving to Europa League winners Villarreal for £20m, reports Fabrizio Romano.
That will mean LaLiga and Champions League action for the 24-year-old Dutch international.
Andreas Pereira set for Manchester United exit
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is a target for Flamengo, according to Globo Esporte.
Pereira spent last season on loan with Lazio, but struggled to hold down a first team place.
Flamengo would now like to take Pereira back to Brazil on loan, with a desire from the club to register the 25-year-old by next Tuesday in time for the Copa do Brasil.
Everton target Sporting Lisbon midfielder Nunes
Everton are said to be interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes before the end of the summer transfer window.
Rafa Benitez is looking to add to his squad as he looks to impose his own methods on the team after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.
And according to Correio de Manha, Everton are thought to be leading the way in their pursuit of Brazilian Nunes.
The price Sporting are expected to ask for is in the region of £17million.
Newcastle eye Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu on loan
Newcastle are keen to sign Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu on loan, report the Northern Echo.
The Wales international is available with Thomas Tuchel not selecting the 20-year-old in his squad last weekend.
Steve Bruce is keen for defensive reinforcements with Florian Lejeune joining Alaves.
Axel Tuanzebe was an option, but the Manchester United youngster has instead joined Aston Villa.
Roma general manager Pinto on Abraham transfer
Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has opened up about how proud he is to have brought ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to the club for £34million.
He said: “Despite still being very young, with a huge amount of potential to keep improving, Tammy has already played more than 200 games in his career and scored over 100 goals – and won a number of major trophies too.
“Choosing to leave the Premier League, and the club he grew up at, demonstrates very clearly just how much he believes in this opportunity to develop his own game and show what he can do at Roma.
“Bringing in players that have such a hunger and desire to play for our club is hugely important in helping to build the identity and sense of belonging that is a fundamental part of our overall vision for this team.”
Arsenal ‘pushing’ for Ramsdale, confirms Sheffield United manager Jokanovic
Arsenal are trying to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, the Championship club’s manager Slavisa Jokanovic has said.
Asked if the England goalkeeper would be moving on from the Championship club this window, Jokanovic said: “Right now he is a United player. It will depend on our club and Arsenal too because they are pushing for him but at this moment there is no change.
“He is a talented English player and I understand Arsenal are interested, but this is the business. If he is one of the best players in the league his price is high and it’s up to Arsenal if they want him. They need to spend a lot of money.
“I will be disappointed [if he leaves] but it’s part of the realistic situation - Arsenal is pushing from one side and I am pulling from a different side.”
Chelsea in talks to offload Emerson
Chelsea are hoping to sell full-back Emerson Palmieri before the end of the transfer window as they look to trim down their squad.
The Blues defender is attracting interest from Lyon, but Napoli are also expected to put an offer in over the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Emerson made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season and has barely been given a look in under Thomas Tuchel.
Wolves in talks with Olympiakos over Portugal defender Ruben Semedo
Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos over a potential deal to sign Portugal defender Ruben Semedo.
The Sun report the 27-year-old is a target for the Premier League club, with a one-year loan deal plus an option to buy discussed.
Semedo has been in Greece since 2019 when he joined from Villarreal after legal problems in Spain.
PSG keen to sign Pogba on lucrative contract
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay Paul Pogba €600,000 a week (£510,000) for the start of the 2022/23 season, as they seek to ensure his signing by outspending rivals.
Many close to the player had expected the French club to come in this summer, presenting Manchester United with a problem, but the arrival of Lionel Messi changed that.
PSG remain keen to sign Pogba, though, especially since they want a core of Parisian locals alongside the global stars.
Liverpool given Ismaila Sarr boost after Watford star says he wants to leave
Liverpool have been given a boost in their hopes of signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.
The Senegalese forward is among a number of targets for Jurgen Klopp, with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen also under consideration.
Sarr has told the club he wants to leave, report Transfer Market Web, with the Reds considering a £40m offer.
