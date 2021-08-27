Pep Guardiola insists Cristiano Ronaldo “will decide where he wants to play” after the Juventus forward confirmed his intent to leave.

Manchester City have been stronly linked with the Portuguese superstar, and The Independent reported on Thursday that the player has agreed personal terms with the club.

“I cannot say much, Harry Kane announced he’s continuing with club, exceptional club like Tottenham and Cristiano was a Juventus player, I cannot add anything else,” Guardiola said.

“Only I can say that in these three to four days left to the transfer window shuts, anything can happen. In my personal view, there are few players, Cristiano included, Messi of course, they decide where they are going to play.

“There are little roles in negotiations. My feeling I am more than delighted with the squad we have and we will stay the same.

“I say the same, Cristiano will decide where he wants to play. Not Man City, not myself. I know today is a tough press conference, for myself, tomorrow we have an important game ahead of us.”

And Ronaldo’s manager at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, confirmed the 36-year-old’s desire to leave the club in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “Yesterday, Cristiano told me he has no intention of playing for Juventus anymore.

“For this reason, he won’t be selected tomorrow. Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.

“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said: We must move on.”