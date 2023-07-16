Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Maguire has been dropped as Manchester United captain, the defender announced on Twitter.

The 30-year-old defender has been left with an uncertain future at the club, but is under contract until 2025.

Maguire arrived from Leicester back in 2019 for £80 million, but has found himself out of the starting XI, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as the preferred first choice centre-back pairing.

He could be enticed away from Old Trafford, and will want to be a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

“After discussions with the manager (Erik ten Hag) today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt,” Maguire said on Twitter.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field.

“I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”