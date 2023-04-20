Harry Maguire or David De Gea? Fault for calamitous Sevilla goal divides opinion

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was involved in another calamitous moment against Sevilla as the Premier League side went behind in their Europa League quarter-final, but the England international was quickly defended by Gary Neville and Robbie Savage - who said David De Gea was to blame.

After scoring a late own goal in last week’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, Maguire was again at fault as United conceded the opening goal inside the first 10 minutes of the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

After receiving a pass from goalkeeper De Gea just outside the box, Maguire was quickly swarmed by three Sevilla attackers, with the former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela winning the ball back on the edge. It was then fed to striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who finished past De Gea to put Sevilla ahead in the tie.

Maguire initially looked to be at fault, but former United captain Neville argued the defender should never have been passed the ball from De Gea. He tweeted: “Maguire will get battered but that pass from DeGea I wouldn’t like!”

On BT Sport, Savage also argued that De Gea was culpable with his pass out from the back. The commentator said De Gea should “never” be passing the ball out to Maguire, given the proximity of the Sevilla forwards around him.

"I don’t think Maguire wants that pass,” Savage said. “It’s a mistake from De Gea."

However, a further angle of the goal also showed that Maguire asked for the ball with his back to goal, prior to De Gea choosing to pass it inside.

United were missing the injured Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who have been Erik ten Hag’s first-choice centre backs this season.