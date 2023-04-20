Sevilla vs Manchester United player ratings from shambolic Europa League exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shambolic Manchester United side crashed out of the Europa League after a woeful defeat to Sevilla in Spain.

Harry Maguire was caught on the ball on the edge of his box as Youssef En-Nesyri fired Sevilla ahead early into the game.

David De Gea was then beaten by Loic Bade’s looping header as United conceded within two minutes of the restart. The goalkeeper then miscontrolled a long ball as En-Nesyri sealed United’s defeat.

United, who at one point were 2-0 in the tie, barely threatened in one of their worst performances of the season under Erik ten Hag.

Here are how the players rated as Sevilla progressed to the semi-finals.

Manchester United

David De Gea, 1

A woeful evening for the goalkeeper, one of his worst in an United shirt topped off with an inexplicable error. He should never have passed out to Maguire to begin with, and was caught out by Bade’s header. Looks so fragile without Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in front of him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 2

The right back was hesitant in the opening stages and was guilty of several sloppy touches. It set the tone for a dismal first-half performance and he was hooked at half time.

Harry Maguire, 2

His goalkeeper didn’t help him, but Maguire asked for the pass and switched off at the crucial moment. Another awful error from United’s captain, in a disastrous tie.

Victor Lindelof, 2

His partnership with Magurie was a shambles all night. There is a reason neither are in United’s first-choice pair and Erik ten Hag will not need another reminder.

Diogo Dalot, 3

His display was not as catastrophic as other’s in the United backline.

Casemiro, 3

A shadow of his usual self without several key players around him. Unable to help United take control and looked off the pace.

Marcel Sabitzer, 2

He was lost in midfield. United needed Fred, who came on too late.

Christian Eriksen, 2

Didn’t look ready for a match or atmosphere of this level. Unable to offer what Fernandes would usually provide.

Antony, 3

Perhaps the only United player to come away from the first half with any credit, and he was still well below the level required. Lost his cool in the second half.

Jadon Sancho, 2

This was a big chance for Sancho and United needed a performance from him, but the winger didn’t look ready for the occasion. Nowhere near sharp enough - also hooked at half time.

Anthony Martial, 2

Anonymous on his return to Seville and limped off in the second half with yet another injury problem. United simply can’t rely on him.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford, 4: United briefly improved after he came on, but he was unable to make an impact from the bench.

Luke Shaw, 5: Looked to pick up an injury ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. As if United’s night could get any worse.

Wout Weghorst, 4: Had some nice touches and linked play better than Martial.

Fred, 4: Too late to make a difference and the midfield battle had already been lost.