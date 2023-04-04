Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Could Manchester United move on from Harry Maguire?

Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to sell the England defender.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 April 2023 07:13
Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

England defender Harry Maguire will reportedly be made available for transfer as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks to clear out his squad, the Manchester Evening News reports. Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly could also be put up for sale as Ten Hag eyes a ruthless approach to United’s rebuild.

Chelsea are reportedly looking at signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after Blues officials met with the Serie A club’s chairman. But Chelsea could have to pay £60 million for the 20-year-old’s services, The Mail reports.

The coaching merry-go-round is in full spin with Chelsea reportedly identifying four managers to replace the sacked Graham Potter. The targets are former Spain coach Luis Enrique, ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann – who recently managed Bayern Munich – and Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti, according to the Telegraph. Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner are also in the mix, according the Guardian.

Social media round-up

Recommended

Players to watch

Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United are interested in the Bayer Leverkusen defender and have reportedly begun talks to sign the 22-year-old, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Youri Tielemans: Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the 25-year-old Leicester midfielder, who will become a free agent this summer, TeamTalk reports.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in