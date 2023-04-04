Football rumours: Could Manchester United move on from Harry Maguire?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

England defender Harry Maguire will reportedly be made available for transfer as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks to clear out his squad, the Manchester Evening News reports. Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly could also be put up for sale as Ten Hag eyes a ruthless approach to United’s rebuild.

Chelsea are reportedly looking at signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after Blues officials met with the Serie A club’s chairman. But Chelsea could have to pay £60 million for the 20-year-old’s services, The Mail reports.

The coaching merry-go-round is in full spin with Chelsea reportedly identifying four managers to replace the sacked Graham Potter. The targets are former Spain coach Luis Enrique, ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann – who recently managed Bayern Munich – and Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti, according to the Telegraph. Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner are also in the mix, according the Guardian.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United are interested in the Bayer Leverkusen defender and have reportedly begun talks to sign the 22-year-old, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Youri Tielemans: Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the 25-year-old Leicester midfielder, who will become a free agent this summer, TeamTalk reports.