Ruben Amorim explains decision to play Harry Maguire as a striker against Nottingham Forest

Ruben Amorim has explained that Harry Maguire’s aerial prowess was the reason that the Manchester United manager deployed the centre-half as an emergency striker in the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The visitors suffered another difficult evening as they drew a blank at the City Ground, with the hosts bolstering their Champions League hopes with a 1-0 victory after a goal from Anthony Elanga against his former club.

Amorim had started Joshua Zirkzee up front and introduced Rasmus Hojlund at half time in the encounter as he searched for more forward potency.

But with time running short and Zirkzee since replaced, the Portuguese manager boldly threw on a fit-again Maguire in a forward role for the final minutes.

The England defender came close to scoring, too, with Murillo clearing an effort off the line with virtually the final kick.

“In the end of the game, when the opponent is protecting the box, they are comfortable," Amorim explained of his decision.

“We can reach the final third but we have to put the ball into the box, as it is hard to make the combinations. Harry Maguire, when he is attacking set pieces, is maybe the best player in the team.

"Inside the box, you are not a defender, you are a striker. Put one man who is really good in there to score the goal."

Another outing without a goal will raise scrutiny on Zirkzee and Hojlund with speculation suggesting that Amorim is keen to add to his forward options in the summer.

open image in gallery Murillo cleared Harry Maguire's effort off the line late on ( Getty Images )

Manchester United registered 23 shots in Nottingham but Matz Sels enjoyed a relatively comfortable night in the Forest goal, and Amorim admitted his side have to do better with their chances.

“That is clear. We created some chances but we could create more with the possession we had,” the manager conceded.

"We reached the final third a lot of times but we need to be better. It is important to score goals and we have a lack of goals.

"We put Forest in the place they wanted to be. They have fast players in transitions, we pushed forward but in the final third, we were not good enough."

Defeat leaves Manchester United 13th in the Premier League, though Tottenham and Everton could climb above them with midweek wins.