Ruben Amorim provides update on Bruno Fernandes future: ‘It’s not going to happen’
The Manchester United captain is a reported target for Real Madrid
Ruben Amorim said he has told Bruno Fernandes he is going nowhere this summer and will not be leaving Manchester United.
The United captain is a reported target for Real Madrid but Amorim smilingly said: “No, it’s not going to happen.”
Fernandes signed a new three-year contract at Old Trafford in August but revealed a couple of weeks ago that he had received an offer from another club and had held talks with United before agreeing a new deal.
Now United are only 13th in the Premier League and, unless they win the Europa League, will not be playing in continental competition next season.
But Fernandes has scored 16 goals and got 15 assists this season and Amorim said he has no doubts about his fellow Portuguese’s commitment to the club and is not concerned the midfielder will go.
He said: “We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here especially because he understands what we want to do and then I think he is one more supporter of Man United.
“He really feels it. Sometimes the frustration that you see, that everybody sees and maybe says is not a good thing in a captain, is a sign that he wants this so bad. This is the kind of player that we want and he’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him!”
Amorim is not worried that, with Fernandes in the second half of his career, he will try to move on in a bid to win trophies.
He explained: “I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season he … we want to win the Premier League again so we want the best players to continue with us. He’s 30 but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season and between assists and goals he’s there at least so he’s the type of player we want here so he’s not going anywhere.”
