Bruno Fernandes reveals ‘concrete offers’ before Man Utd contract extension

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he had “concrete offers” to leave Manchester United earlier this summer.

The midfielder has now signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further year.

But he has admitted that he considered the possibility of leaving the club after receiving offers from interested parties.

"This vote of confidence from the club was very important for me," Fernandes told ESPN Brasil .

"Even because I was approached [by other clubs], the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers.

"But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently."

Fernandes cut a visibly frustrated figure at times during a disappointing 2023-24 season for United, who finished eighth in the Premier League but ended the campaign on a high note with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Portugal international is now entering his sixth season at United and has committed his best years to the club.

The 29-year-old was made club captain by Erik ten Hag last season and remains an influential figure, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions last season.

Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action during a first team training session ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

"I believe there is a dream future at this club with the changes that are taking place," Fernandes added.

"That’s why I chose to stay. There were other directions that would have been interesting for me, other expectations. But I feel good here, I feel loved and I feel that the club has been very respectful of me."

After signing the new contract, Fernandes said in a statement on United’s website : “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”