Harry Wilson clinches victory for Fulham in five-goal thriller at Brentford

Harry Wilson haunted Brentford once again as Fulham scored twice in two minutes to come from behind and claim west London bragging rights in a 3-2 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Wilson scored a stoppage-time brace in November’s reverse fixture to snatch victory for the Cottagers and his 70th-minute effort, moments after Tom Cairney equalised, proved decisive.

Raul Jimenez had opened the scoring for the visitors before Bryan Mbeumo – who had a first-half penalty saved – and Yoane Wissa both netted their 19th goals of the campaign.

Cairney, who is yet to be offered a new deal at Craven Cottage with his contract expiring in the summer, forced parity before fellow substitute Wilson repeated his heroics.

Both sides have been vying for an eighth-place finish and a Conference League spot in recent weeks but those ambitions were extinguished after Crystal Palace’s FA Cup victory on Saturday, meaning the Eagles will be the side embarking on a European tour next season instead.

Wissa squandered a golden chance from a one-on-one at one end moments before Fulham converted in the 16th minute.

Adama Traore, whose contract at Craven Cottage was extended by a year this week, whipped in a looping delivery and Jimenez produced enough power on his header to prevent Mark Flekken from keeping the ball out.

The crowd was playing their part in a feisty affair with both sides opting to go end to end. But it was Brentford who pounced not long after Jimenez’s goal to level the scores in the 22nd minute.

Traore went from hero to villain when he had his pocket picked in midfield and Wissa linked with strike partner Mbeumo on the right-hand side of the box before the latter drilled his effort with his weaker right foot into the bottom-left corner.

open image in gallery Harry Wilson scored the decisive goal for Fulham ensuring his team beat Brentford for a second time this season ( Action Images via Reuters )

Minutes later Joachim Andersen brought Kevin Schade down in the area but Mbeumo saw his penalty saved by Bernd Leno.

Brentford’s persistence was eventually rewarded, however, with their physical advantage paying dividends off a set-piece.

Fulham failed to deal with a long throw and Bees skipper Christian Norgaard was on hand at the back post to nod his effort through the palms of Leno before Wissa prodded the ball over the line.

Fulham forced a 68th-minute leveller through substitute Cairney, who nodded home from close range.

Two minutes after Fulham’s equaliser, shouts of “shoot” from the away fans rung around the Gtech Community Stadium, with Wilson obliging with a curved effort from distance which left Flekken rooted to the spot.