Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe misses Women’s FA Cup final for second year in a row
Serena Williams was at Wembley after her husband invested £20m in the Chelsea’s women’s team
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe missed the club’s appearance in the Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.
A number of senior figures from United’s football department, including CEO Omar Berrada and technical director, are at Wembley for the club’s third Women’s FA Cup final in as many years.
But Ratcliffe is not among them for the second year in a row, having missed the 2024 final to attend Manchester United’s Premier League match at Old Trafford against Arsenal.
There is no such fixture clash this weekend, with Ratcliffe attending United’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Friday night.
Last year, Ratcliffe attended Manchester United’s victory over Manchester City in the men’s FA Cup, but missed the club’s historic first victory in the Women’s FA Cup final.
Chelsea’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were at Wembley to see if Chelsea can complete an unbeaten treble under Sonia Bompastor.
They were joined by Serena Williams, the 23-time grand slam tennis champion, and her husband Alexis Ouhanian, who bought a 10 per cent stake in the club this week.
Ratcliffe has previously received criticism for referencing the Manchester United women’s team as “girls” and the men’s team as the “main issue”.
