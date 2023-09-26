Jump to content

Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes facing ‘months’ out due to ‘unusual injury’

The £38m summer signing limped off after just 12 minutes of Sunday’s win at Sheffield United

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 26 September 2023 10:40
<p>Harvey Barnes </p>

Harvey Barnes

(Getty Images)

Newcastle forward Harvey Barnes is facing “months” on the sidelines after picking up a “very unusual injury” in the 8-0 win against Sheffield United.

Barnes, who joined Newcastle from Leicester in a £38m deal this summer, limped off after just 12 minutes of Sunday’s victory at Bramall Lane and manager Eddie Howe now fears the 25-year-old will be ruled out for an extended period.

Barnes has undergone a scan and Newcastle are now awaiting a specialist’s opinion to determine if surgery is needed on what Howe described as a foot injury.

“It’s difficult,” Howe said. “I don’t want to put a time on it until we get confirmation from the specialist, but I think it will be months rather than weeks.

"It’s an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe. I think it’s quite a substantial injury.

"I don’t think it was a tackle, I think it was just pushing off to run, a very unusual injury.

"I won’t go too technical because I’m not medically qualified to do so, but yes, very unusual."

