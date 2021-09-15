Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has posted a message of support on Instagram for Pascal Struijk after the Leeds United defender’s red card was upheld.

Struijk was sent off during Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leeds after a sliding tackle on Elliott which left the 18-year-old midfielder with a dislocated ankle. Elliott had successful surgery on Tuesday but is expected to be out of action for around six months, bringing his promising start to the season to a premature end.

After the match Struijk posted a message on Instagram which read: “In today’s game something happened that I would never wish on anyone Harvey Elliott, my thoughts are with you. I’m gutted and never meant for this to happen. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back on the pitch soon.”

In response to a comment about the incident, Elliott initially dismissed the challenge as a “freak accident”.

“Wasn’t his fault whatsoever!” Elliott said in defence of Struijk. “Neither was it a red card, just a freak accident, but these things happen in football. I’ll be back stronger 100%. Thanks for all the support.”

Leeds appealed against the red card but the decision was upheld and Struijk will now serve a three-game suspension.

Responding to the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, Elliott wrote: “Sorry about this Pascal 😞I think it’s wrong! But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again 🙌❤️keep positive.”

Struijk will miss games against Newcastle United and West Ham United in the Premier League and Fulham in the Carabao Cup.