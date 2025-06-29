Harvey Elliott says second U21 Euros title ‘means a lot more’ than the first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harvey Elliott hailed another "incredible moment" after England U21s clinched back-to-back European Championship titles and is now targeting an opportunity in the senior team.

A pulsating final in Bratislava saw England beat Germany 3-2 to successfully defend their European crown, which they had previously won two years ago in Georgia.

Elliott had sent his side ahead only minutes in before Omari Hutchinson doubled the lead, but Germany dragged themselves back into the contest with goals from Nelson Weiper and Paul Nebel either side of half-time.

Nebel had the chance to snatch victory with a minute to go in normal time when his deflected effort smashed off the crossbar and substitute Jonathan Rowe went on to find the eventual winner with a header two minutes into extra time.

England were handed another late scare as Germany were once again denied by the woodwork at the death - this time through Merlin Rohl - and Elliott expressed his delight at securing another European title.

"It's another incredible moment. This one meant a lot more, especially coming off the back of winning it last time," the 22-year-old told Channel 4 post-match.

"There were big expectations, big pressure, but the way the lads handled it from start to finish of this tournament, I think no-one deserves it more than us.

"It's time to celebrate because it's been hard work, tiring with the heat, with everything involved. But it's party time now and we're going to make the most of it."

Harvey Elliott was crowned player of the tournament ( REUTERS )

Elliott started every game for Lee Carsley's side throughout this summer's campaign and was crowned player of the tournament for his efforts as he scored five goals along the way.

The Liverpool forward got England off to the ideal start in Saturday's showpiece with a cool bottom-corner finish in the fifth minute and with Thomas Tuchel watching on in the stands, Elliott hopes his opportunity at senior level can come.

"It's never going to be easy because of the talent that's in the team - world-class players from top to bottom," Elliott added.

"It's never going to be easy, as I said. It's just about me working hard, trying to show it at club level and hopefully getting the opportunity.

"We're thankful for him coming out here to support us and hopefully we put on a show for him. Who knows? It's just one of them, we need to wait and see."

Hutchinson was also on the scoresheet after smashing a strike between the legs of Noah Atubolu in the 24th minute.

Reflecting on the final, the Ipswich forward told Uefa post-match: "It feels nice. We've been here the whole month and I think we deserved it.

"We've put a lot of effort and hard work over the last three or four weeks. It feels nice and the first of many.

"The manager wanted us to start fast. We've got a strong squad and we just had to take our chances. It was a difficult game towards the end, but we saw it through and that's all that matters."

