Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Hearts vs Celtic live: League leaders face defending champions in Scottish Premiership title tussle

The Scottish title fight hots up as Hearts look to beat Celtic for a third time this season

(Getty Images)

Hearts could take a huge step towards a first Scottish top-flight title since 1960 as they host Celtic in a top-of-the-table tussle.

Derek McInnes’s side have been impressive front-runners amid a chaotic season for both Celtic and Rangers, and could widen their lead to nine points over the defending champions with victory here. Recent injury problems have caused McInnes a headache or two but his team could become the first Hearts side to beat Celtic three times in a single league campaign.

Victory will not come easily, though, against a visiting team buoyed again by the return of Martin O’Neill as a caretaker. Strong form under O’Neill has kept Celtic in touch either side of Wilfried Nancy’s short stint in charge, but they can ill afford to lose ground here, particularly with Old Firm rivals Rangers again in the mix, too.

Follow all of the latest from the Scottish Premiership clash with our live blog below:

Recommended

Hearts vs Celtic live

Well this could be very tasty indeed. The Scottish Premiership’s top two collide in a crunch clash that could determine the destination of the title, with Hearts looking to widen the gap to Celtic to nine points.

Kick off at Tynecastle Park is at 3pm GMT.

Hearts take on Celtic today
Hearts take on Celtic today (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle25 January 2026 11:36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in