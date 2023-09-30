Heidenheim vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Heidenheim face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Foul by Eren Dinkçi (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).
Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jonas Föhrenbach (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tim Siersleben.
Norman Theuerkauf (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Datro Fofana (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. David Datro Fofana (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker.
Offside, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Norman Theuerkauf tries a through ball, but Jonas Föhrenbach is caught offside.
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Diogo Leite tries a through ball, but Robin Gosens is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Tim Siersleben.
