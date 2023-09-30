Jump to content

Liveupdated1696081923

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Voith-Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Heidenheim face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696081838

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Foul by Eren Dinkçi (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

30 September 2023 14:50
1696081834

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 September 2023 14:50
1696081645

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Jonas Föhrenbach (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 September 2023 14:47
1696081535

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tim Siersleben.

30 September 2023 14:45
1696081503

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Norman Theuerkauf (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 September 2023 14:45
1696081463

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Attempt missed. David Datro Fofana (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081462

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Attempt saved. David Datro Fofana (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker.

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081413

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Offside, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Norman Theuerkauf tries a through ball, but Jonas Föhrenbach is caught offside.

30 September 2023 14:43
1696081359

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Diogo Leite tries a through ball, but Robin Gosens is caught offside.

30 September 2023 14:42
1696081298

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Tim Siersleben.

30 September 2023 14:41

