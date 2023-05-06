Jump to content

Liveupdated1683389584

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Olympiastadion Berlin

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Olympiastadion Berlin
A general view of the Olympiastadion Berlin
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hertha BSC take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683389534

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

6 May 2023 17:12
1683387239

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

6 May 2023 16:33
1683386963

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

6 May 2023 16:29
1683386900

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, VfB Stuttgart 1.

6 May 2023 16:28
1683386898

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

6 May 2023 16:28
1683386887

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, VfB Stuttgart 1.

6 May 2023 16:28
1683386856

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

6 May 2023 16:27
1683386835

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Attempt blocked. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

6 May 2023 16:27
1683386834

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Attempt blocked. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

6 May 2023 16:27
1683386764

Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

Foul by Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin).

6 May 2023 16:26

