Son Heung Min ruled out of Europa League quarter-final in Tottenham injury blow

Tottenham captain Son Heung Min has been ruled out of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final at Eintracht Frankfurt, but under-pressure Ange Postecoglou has backed his players to seize a great opportunity.

Spurs are back in the last-chance saloon with the second leg in Germany another make-or-break fixture in a poor season, which could result in a lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Speculation around Postecoglou’s future has intensified recently and he will be without Son due to a foot injury, yet the 59-year-old struck a defiant tone on Wednesday with the tie finely-poised after last week’s 1-1 draw.

Tottenham successful navigated a last-16 tie with AZ Alkmaar last month despite a deficit after the first leg in the Netherlands and while they arrive at Deutsche Bank Park following four consecutive away defeats, the Australian promised to fight “tooth and nail” to book a semi-final berth.

“Sonny didn’t travel in the end. He’s the only one who misses out,” Postecoglou revealed.

“Yeah, look it’s a blow but it’s consistent with everything else that’s happened this year, so it’s just another challenge for us to overcome.

“The reason we left him out at the weekend was to give him time to recover because he’s been struggling with this foot thing for a couple of weeks now, but he couldn’t make it.

“I don’t see it (tomorrow) as salvaging the season, I see it as an opportunity to do something special.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou will be without Son Heung Min in Germany ( PA Wire )

“You’re at a point where you have got an opportunity to get to the semi-finals of a major competition. Obviously you know the challenge before you and that’s the bit you’re excited about.

“That has kind of been my message to the players. Irrespective of everything else that has happened this year, we’re a game away from the final four of a major competition.

“We shouldn’t take that for granted in terms of something that is a regular occurrence because it certainly hasn’t been for this club, but we’ll try to take advantage of that.

“There’s no burden on me, there’s no anxiety on me. What I’m sitting here doing is thinking we’ve got a great opportunity to get to the final four of a major tournament.

“Mate, I’m not going to let that slip by without fighting tooth and nail for it irrespective of what may come the day after.”

