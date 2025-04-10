Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur may not have the lead in this Europa League quarter-final, but they do have a sense of life. They were much the better team against an awkward but uninspired Eintracht Frankfurt, in a 1-1 home draw that could have gone much worse.

Ange Postecoglou can tell his players they have the winning of this tie even in Frankfurt. He himself might say that would make a difference from the rest of the talk around Spurs of late. There’s a bit of hope, and spirit. They’re alive in a competition that can yet save the manager’s job and the season, when the campaign has seemed moribund.

Pedro Porro instead personified a spirit of revival, recovering from his own error for Hugo Ekitike’s fine opening strike to score a brilliant goal of his own. James Maddison cut the ball back, for Poro to flick the ball in with his heel. It was the vintage Lee Sharpe, or Gianfranco Zola, depending on when you want to hark back to.

In truth, the quality of the goals belonged to a match other than this one. For all that it might be easy to carp about the level of the sides and these Europa League quarter-finals, the context matters.

It would have been very easy for Spurs to implode after Ekitike’s goal. After months of noise and doubt, that led to the manager openly talking about his own future before the game, the excuse was there for the stadium and the team to just deflate.

That didn’t happen. There was a response, and a show of some resilience. The crowd did initially rally to all of the pre-game imagery of Spurs’ success in this competition in 1982 and 1984. There was some sense of occasion, which made the timing of Ekitike’s strike all the worse.

Spurs then showed some of their best qualities, if not quite their best possible performance. There was still something lacking, not least that key second goal.

Spurs did have the best chances by some distance, and were the superior side. While sitting off might have been a tactic from Frankfurt, Postecoglou’s side made them much more uncomfortable than they might have anticipated. Frankfurt were dependent on a series of saves from the impressive Kaua Santos to keep the score down, especially amid a second-half flurry. One acrobatic effort from a Son Heung-Min shot was spectacular.

That was still almost surpassed by one of his very last acts. With Spurs looking to make good on so much pressure, and striving for what would have been a deserved winner, Rodrigo Bentancur headed the ball back across goal for Micky van de Ven to arrive. The defender didn’t quite get the connection he wanted, but it almost seemed like it could be fortuitous as the ball bounced up off the ground and looked set to drop into the net… only for Kaua Santos to again use his agility to touch it over the crossbar.

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike was a constant threat for the visitors ( Getty Images )

Postecoglou had his head in his hands.

It wasn’t all about the goalkeeper’s ability, mind. There was also just blind luck, especially for a Lucas Bergvall heat seeker of an effort in the second half. The midfielder turned near the centre to unleash a rising true drive that just cannoned off the crossbar. It would have been one of the goals of Spurs’ season.

It was also among the precious little quality on show. Frankfurt didn’t have much beyond their forward. You can see why Ekitike is being hailed as one of the brightest talents in world football, and why almost every major club wants to get in there before any of their rivals. He has that striker’s quality that is at such a premium in the world game, as illustrated with the way he suddenly let fly for the game’s first goal.

It wasn’t even that much of an opening, despite the typical sloppiness in Spurs’ backline. Yes, Porro slipped and the rest of Postecoglou’s defence gave the 22-year-old plenty of space. There was still a lot to do, but Ekitike exceeded it. The forward wrapped a drive low into Guglielmo Vicario’s bottom corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

open image in gallery Brennan Johnson missed a late chance to put Spurs ahead ( Getty Images )

There is an oddity to Frankfurt, though, that should embolden Spurs. They have this immense talent, but don’t exactly maximise it. So much of their game is based on waiting, which leaves Ekitike doing a lot of running.

When he finally got another chance towards the second half - after yet another Porro slip - he hit a tame effort right at Vicario. There is still some developing to do.

There’s still almost an entire tie to play. It’s as you were, but where Spurs have shown they might just have a bit more.