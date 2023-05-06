Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Hoffenheim take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Umut Tohumcu replaces Grischa Prömel.
Attempt missed. Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
