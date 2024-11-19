Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Honduras have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was hit on the head by a can of beer thrown from the stands following a Concacaf Nations League match last week.

Photos showed Aguirre left with blood flowing from a wound after being struck, which occurred as he walked toward opposite number Reinaldo Rueda to shake hands at full time in the match.

Video footage showed numerous cans and other missiles being hurled towards Aguirre after he collected his coat from the dugout and walked inside the perimeter fencing, with one connecting with his head and immediately drawing blood, visible even from a distance. Although Aguirre kept walking and spoke with Rueda at the time, the Honduras boss seemingly tried to draw his attention to the fact he needed treatment.

Aguirre pointed to his head, one side of his face by then covered in blood, and another staff member attempted to pour some water over the wound before proper medical attention was received shortly afterwards, as the coaches and players made their way off the pitch.

The fixture, which ended in a 2-0 home win for Honduras, was the first match in a two-legged quarter-final encounter. Mexico host the second leg of the tie on Tuesday.

Concacaf, the governing body in North and Central America, confirmed that the Honduras football federation had also been fined for failing to implement proper security during match.

“The Disciplinary Committee has ruled that the Honduran Football Federation must play their next senior men’s national team home match (of a Concacaf competition) behind closed doors,” it said in a statement.

At the time, Goal.com reported a statement from the Honduran federation (FHH) which laid blame for escalated tensions at the feet of Aguirre and his staff.

“[The FHH] regrets the isolated actions of a small group of fans [...] categorically rejects the words, obnoxious gestures and provocative attitudes on the part of the coach of the Mexican national team, who insulted and provoked the Honduran fans from the beginning of the match.”

The Concacaf committee has opened a separate case investigating Aguirre‘s conduct during the match.

Honduras’ current next home fixture which would have no fans in place is a World Cup qualifier against Antigua and Barbuda, scheduled for June 2025.

Additional reporting by Reuters