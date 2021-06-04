Carlos Corberan: Ollie Turton will increase competitiveness at Huddersfield

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan believes the signing of Ollie Turton will increase the competitiveness of his team.

Turton has agreed a two-year contract, with Huddersfield holding the option to extend the deal by a further season, and he will join the Terriers as a free agent on July 1.

The 28-year-old right-back helped Blackpool secure promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 win over Lincoln at Wembley last weekend.

Corberan told Huddersfield’s club website: “He will increase the competitiveness of the team, especially on the right side, as he has a very good mentality.

“He has played many minutes during the last few years and he has shown that he has the skills to make the next step into the Championship through his performances for Blackpool this season.”