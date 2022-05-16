A place in the Championship play-offs final is on the line, as Huddersfield Town and Luton Town renew rivalries on Monday night.

The sides met on Friday and fought out a 1-1 draw, with Sonny Bradley cancelling out Danel Sinani’s early strike - both goals coming in the opening half-hour.

While the teams drew their regular season encounter in Luton as well, the Terriers might feel they have a big mental advantage for the second leg on home soil, given they triumphed 2-0 against their opponents back in mid-April at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United to face in the final, the route back to the Premier League is still going to be a difficult one at the last hurdle - but both sides want to keep the dream alive and produce a huge performance to take that next step to Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Huddersfield vs Luton?

The second leg kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 16 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield and Matty Pearson are all sidelined for Huddersfield, while Ollie Turton went off with a knock in the first leg. Carlos Corberan could make changes with Levi Colwill coming in at centre-back and Sorba Thomas potentially returning in attack.

Luton have a host of injury absentees which limit their scope for changes, including James Shea, Jed Steer, Fred Onyedinma and Luke Berry. Henri Lansbury started the first leg but injury could keep him out here.

Predicted line-ups

HUD - Nicholls, Lees, Hogg, Colwill, Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo, Sinani, Ward, Thomas

LUT - Ingram, Burke, Bradley, Lockyer, Bree, Clark, Naismith, Campbell, Bell, Jerome, Cornick

Odds

Huddersfield 25/19

Draw 9/4

Luton 11/4

Prediction

Huddersfield to ease through to the final with another home victory. Huddersfield 2-1 Luton (3-2 agg).