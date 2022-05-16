Huddersfield Town will hope to show their league-long superiority over the best of the rest in the Championship this season and earn promotion back to the top flight - but they still have to come through two big tests to do so.

A semi-final second leg is first in line, with the Terriers set to host Luton Town on Monday night with the tie finely poised at 1-1 following Friday’s encounter.

Huddersfield finished third in the regular season, three places and seven points clear of tonight’s rivals, but the pressure of the play-offs has often had a surprising effect on teams who expect to progress to Wembley.

The winner will head to the national stadium to face Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest, with the other semi second leg played on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Huddersfield vs Luton?

The second leg kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 16 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield and Matty Pearson are all sidelined for Huddersfield, while Ollie Turton went off with a knock in the first leg. Carlos Corberan could make changes with Levi Colwill coming in at centre-back and Sorba Thomas potentially returning in attack.

Luton have a host of injury absentees which limit their scope for changes, including James Shea, Jed Steer, Fred Onyedinma and Luke Berry. Henri Lansbury started the first leg but injury could keep him out here.

Predicted line-ups

HUD - Nicholls, Lees, Hogg, Colwill, Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo, Sinani, Ward, Thomas

LUT - Ingram, Burke, Bradley, Lockyer, Bree, Clark, Naismith, Campbell, Bell, Jerome, Cornick

Odds

Huddersfield 25/19

Draw 9/4

Luton 11/4

Prediction

Huddersfield to ease through to the final with another home victory. Huddersfield 2-1 Luton (3-2 agg).