1667419267

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 02 November 2022 18:45
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Sunderland in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1667419220

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Etienne Camara (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass following a corner.

2 November 2022 20:00
1667419213

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

2 November 2022 20:00
1667419184

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.

2 November 2022 19:59
1667418975

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

2 November 2022 19:56
1667418815

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Attempt blocked. Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

2 November 2022 19:53
1667418790

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

2 November 2022 19:53
1667418774

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Corry Evans.

2 November 2022 19:52
1667418729

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ben Jackson following a set piece situation.

2 November 2022 19:52
1667418692

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Foul by Elliot Embleton (Sunderland).

2 November 2022 19:51
1667418640

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Offside, Sunderland. Amad Diallo tries a through ball, but Leon Dajaku is caught offside.

2 November 2022 19:50

