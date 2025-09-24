Hugo Ekitike explains ‘stupid’ and ‘needless’ red card for taking off shirt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugo Ekitike said the “emotion got the better of me” after removing his shirt in celebration despite already being on a yellow card in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Southampton.

After scoring the winning goal in the 85th minute, Ekitike received a second yellow card for taking his shirt off and the striker will now be suspended for Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ekitike has made a bright start to his Liverpool career since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m, with the 23-year-old scoring three goals in his first five Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Slot removes his shirt after scoring Liverpool’s winner, despite being on a booking ( Getty Images )

But this was a moment to forget, with his manager Arne Slot criticising his “stupid” and “needless” red card while also hitting out at the nature of Ekitike’s celebration as he held up his shirt rather than thanking Federico Chiesa for the assist.

Ekitike released an apology following the match, with the striker writing on social media: "I was so excited to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

"The emotion got the better of me. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my team-mates for this victory!"

Slot was annoyed that he will be without Ekitike for Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park, particularly because his other new signing Alexander Isak is still working his way towards full fitness.

“Needless? Yes. And it was stupid,” Slot said. “I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner I can maybe understand. He is like, ‘This is all about me, what did I do’.

“But I am old-fashioned, I’m 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I’d have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said, ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me’.

“It’s always the best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card.”