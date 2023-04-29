Jump to content

More
Liveupdated1682777883

Hull City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777809

Hull City vs Swansea City

Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 April 2023 15:16
1682777758

Hull City vs Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Ryan Manning is caught offside.

29 April 2023 15:15
1682777693

Hull City vs Swansea City

Foul by Luke Cundle (Swansea City).

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777661

Hull City vs Swansea City

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777561

Hull City vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jacob Greaves.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777559

Hull City vs Swansea City

Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777398

Hull City vs Swansea City

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777261

Hull City vs Swansea City

29 April 2023 15:07
1682777256

Hull City vs Swansea City

29 April 2023 15:07
1682777196

Hull City vs Swansea City

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Hull City).

29 April 2023 15:06

