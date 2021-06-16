Hull complete signing of Andy Cannon

Hull have announced the signing of midfielder Andy Cannon on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored twice and assisted three goals in 43 appearances for Portsmouth last season as they just missed out on the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Cannon joins Hull as they get ready for their return to the Championship after winning promotion last season.

Speaking to the Tigers’ website, head coach Grant McCann said: “Andy is an all-action midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen.

“There was a lot of competition for Andy’s signature so we’re delighted that he has chosen to come here and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Hull have an option to extend Cannon’s deal for a further year.