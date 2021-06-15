Budapest’s Puskas Arena will host a full capacity crowd of 61,000 spectators tonight as Hungary take on defending champions Portugal in the opening game of Euro 2020’s Group F.

Wembley was at 25 per cent capacity for England’s opening victory against Croatia last Sunday, however, due to the rapid rollout of the vaccine programme in Hungary, the national football association has permitted a maximum attendance for this afternoon’s match, which kicks off at 5pm (BST).

It’s estimated that around 5.3m people out of Hungary’s population of 9.8m had been vaccinated prior to Euro 2020 beginning on 11 June after the prime minister, Viktor Orban, made use of vaccines available from Russia and China.

Orban, who claimed the vaccine will provide a “bulletproof vest”, has loosened restrictions ahead of the Euros and anyone with proof of immunity can attend indoor meetings, eat inside at restaurants and visit the likes of theatres and cinemas.

Hungarian citizens attending the Puskas Arena can collect a wristband indicating their immunity ahead of the match while international fans must provide proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of kick-off.

The Puskas Arena played host to several Champions League and Europa League fixtures last season when conflicting quarantine rules enforced some matches to be played on neutral territory.