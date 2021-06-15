The final group at Euro 2020 gets underway on Tuesday, with Hungary facing Portugal in the opener of Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co are, of course, reigning champions of this tournament, having triumphed in France five years ago. They will hope to go the distance this time around too - while also improving on 2016’s record of three draws from three games in the group phase.

Portugal are unbeaten in six heading into the Euros, with their only defeat in close to two years coming against world champions France last November.

READ MORE:

Hungary Euro 2020 squad guide, fixtures, ones to watch and more

Euro 2020 the stage for a new generation of multinational footballers

Euro 2020 kits: Every home and away shirt ranked and rated

Hungary, meanwhile, are an impressive 11 unbeaten coming into Euro 2020, having held their own against the likes of Russia, Poland and Serbia over the last year - but Portugal will now represent a real step-up in quality opposition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big pre-tournament loss for Hungary saw Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out of Euro 2020, while wing-back Szilveszter Hangya also missed out through injury. Hopes are likely to rest on the shoulders of striker and captain Adam Szalai, along with fellow Bundesliga forward Roland Sallai.

Portugal must choose between Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes for the left-sided forward role, though as an outside chance they could opt for Andre Silva through the middle and Cristiano Ronaldo to revert to his old role from wide. Joao Cancelo was removed from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Hungary: Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, At. Szalai; Lovrencsics, Nego, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Holender, Sallai, Ad. Szalai.

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

Odds

Hungary: 38/5

Draw: 17/5

Portugal: 1/2

Prediction

It seems likely to be a one-way battle at times and Hungary will have to be near-perfect to keep out the array of attacking options the reigning champions can call upon. Hungary 0-2 Portugal.