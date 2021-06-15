Reigning European champions Portugal begin the real defence of their crown on Tuesday as they face Hungary in Budapest.

Fernando Santos’ side failed to actually win a group stage fixture at Euro 2016, but went all the way regardless after progressing with three draws, then triumphing in extra time and penalties for most of the knock-out games. This time around they look well-equipped to improve on the individual results, and be in the running to win the tournament yet again.

For Hungary, the bad news of losing key attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai pre-tournament is a real blow to their hopes of making an impact.

Even so, their excellent form over the last 18 months will give confidence that they can spring an upset in one game if everything goes right for them - as tough as that will be with Portugal, France and Germany as their opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big pre-tournament loss for Hungary saw Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out of Euro 2020, while wing-back Szilveszter Hangya also missed out through injury. Hopes are likely to rest on the shoulders of striker and captain Adam Szalai, along with fellow Bundesliga forward Roland Sallai.

Portugal must choose between Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes for the left-sided forward role, though as an outside chance they could opt for Andre Silva through the middle and Cristiano Ronaldo to revert to his old role from wide. Joao Cancelo was removed from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Hungary: Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, At. Szalai; Lovrencsics, Nego, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Holender, Sallai, Ad. Szalai.

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

Odds

Hungary: 38/5

Draw: 17/5

Portugal: 1/2

Prediction

It seems likely to be a one-way battle at times and Hungary will have to be near-perfect to keep out the array of attacking options the reigning champions can call upon. Hungary 0-2 Portugal.