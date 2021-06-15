Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to close in on the all-time top scoring record in men’s international football this month, needing just six to surpass Iran’s Ali Daei, who sits on 109.

If he get anywhere near that amount at Euro 2020 then Portugal will be among the front-runners to win once again, having triumphed at Euro 2016 in France - with the hosts then being the world champions now and the favourites with many to claim the crown from Cristiano and co.

Up first for A Selecao is Hungary, largely seen as the underdogs by a distance in Group F which also contains France and Germany.

Both Hungary and Portugal have shown good form heading into Euro 2020, but only the results from this point onward matter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big pre-tournament loss for Hungary saw Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out of Euro 2020, while wing-back Szilveszter Hangya also missed out through injury. Hopes are likely to rest on the shoulders of striker and captain Adam Szalai, along with fellow Bundesliga forward Roland Sallai.

Portugal must choose between Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes for the left-sided forward role, though as an outside chance they could opt for Andre Silva through the middle and Cristiano Ronaldo to revert to his old role from wide. Joao Cancelo was removed from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Hungary: Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, At. Szalai; Lovrencsics, Nego, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Holender, Sallai, Ad. Szalai.

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

Odds

Hungary: 38/5

Draw: 17/5

Portugal: 1/2

Prediction

It seems likely to be a one-way battle at times and Hungary will have to be near-perfect to keep out the array of attacking options the reigning champions can call upon. Hungary 0-2 Portugal.