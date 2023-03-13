Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have paid tribute to longstanding supporter Ian Stirling after his “devastating” passing at the age of 57.

Stirling was a founding member of the club’s Fans’ Advisory Board, and operated as Independent Supporter Liaison Officer for the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust.

A statement from the Old Trafford club said that he had worked “tirelessly to promote and protect” the interest of fans.

Erik ten Hag’s side wore black armbands during their 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday in a mark of respect after Stirling’s passing after a short illness.

“This is truly devastating news for all of us at the club who knew and worked with Ian,” Richard Arnold, Manchester United chief executive, said.

“He was a towering figure within our fan community, loved and respected in equal measure. Ian was a relentless and unflinching advocate for the interests of fans, particularly match-goers, and we highly-valued the plain-speaking advice he provided.”

A wreath was placed on Stirling’s regular match seat at Old Trafford for the Southampton game.

The Manchester United supporter was a prominent opponent of the Glazer family’s takeover of the club in 2005.

His opposition to the club’s intentions to join the proposed European Super League led to the formation of a seven-person Fans’ Advisory Board in December 2021.

A Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) statement on Saturday said the organisation was “broken hearted” at the news Stirling’s passing.

“MUST is sorry to report that Ian Stirling, our great friend and brilliant ISLO, has died,” the statement said. “We send our love, prayers and deepest condolences to Ian’s wife Lynn and his daughter Lucy and all of Ian’s friends and loved ones at this sad time.

“At the moment everyone at MUST is in total shock and broken hearted with this terrible news.”