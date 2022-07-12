Ian Wright has accused Sir Alan Sugar of “f***ing foolishness” after his comments on commentators at the Women’s Euro 2022.

Sir Alan criticised coverage of the tournament for not including a male commentator before appearing to claim responsibility for Ian Wright being added as a commentator for England’s 8-0 win over Norway on Monday.

“I was pleased to see my old mate Ian Wright was given the opportunity to commentate on the ladies game last night,” Sir Alan tweeted. “I wonder if my earlier tweet below touched a nerve. Of course BBC sport will say not at all, Ian was already lined up for it.”

And Wright responded with a video, explaining his frustration at the response: “Everybody please, stop sending me the tweet, I was taking my daughter to her singing lessons. The tweet is blowing up and doing my head in. I can’t believe it.

“Alan, the thing is, my friend. Rather than saying, ‘I got it wrong, lots of men are working at all levels of the tournament. You doubled down on some complete f***ing foolishness.

“You actually, in your mind, you actually thought that after you sent that tweet that the BBC phoned me up, never mind we’ve been ready and booked for a year, you think they called me up and said, ‘Ian, you’ve got to get back from Germany ASAP, Alan Sugar has tweeted, we can’t upset him, we need to get you on. You genuinely believe that happened, because I need to know, because that says to me my god, your ego is totally out of control. Where’s the people around you to hug you bro? You need some hugs man.

“Coming on Twitter for attention. It’s laughable. Stop doing it to youself. Thank you for that tweet, because if it wasn’t for you I would have missed one of the greatest England games that has ever been played.

“In all seriousness, I’m glad you’re watching. Only thing you can find fault with doesn’t even exist. I sit in rooms with ex-players belittleing the women’s game all the time. I’m so glad it annoys you and all of them. I hope you enjoy the tournament, can you please tweet again so I can work Friday?”