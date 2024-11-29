Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate faces spell out as injury update issued before Man City clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury ahead of his side’s crucial clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The centre-back had been excellent in a commanding 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday but appeared to suffer a knee issue right at the end of the match.

Konate limped off after full-time with manager Arne Slot admitting it was “not a good sign” that he could not join his team-mates on a lap of applause around the Anfield pitch.

Konate, who has formed an impressive partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence, appeared to rule himself out of the match against City on Sunday at the very least.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and would move 11 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side with a victory at Anfield. It comes ahead of a busy run of games in December for the Reds.

Posting on Instagram, Konate, who has been prone to fitness issues since his move to Anfield, said. “So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Liverpool play nine times in December, with seven Premier league matches as well as the trip to Girona in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Jarrell Quansah or Joe Gomez could replace Konate against Manchester City, which will mean a face-off with Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have the Premier League’s best defence this season, with only eight goals conceded in 12 games, and Konate and Van Dijk have started the majority of those matches.

Conor Bradley will continue to be assessed but Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to start.