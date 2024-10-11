Iceland vs Wales LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Craig Bellamy looks to continue his strong start as Wales boss
Iceland football host Wales football in the Nations League this evening in what is a crucial match in Group B4. Craig Bellamy’s side currently sit second in the table but are only one point ahead of tonight’s opponents as they attempt to qualify for promotion to the league above.
Wales have made a strong to life under Craig Bellamy who has introduced a more attacking-minded style of play with players given freedom to get up the pitch. Bellamy’s first match ended in an impressive draw against Turkey which was then followed by a very good performance in a 2-1 away win against Montenegro.
The former Wales captain succeeded Rob Page as manager in July and securing a route to the top flight of the Nations League would be an immediate success.
However, Iceland are no pushovers. They famously beat England at Wembley earlier this year and challenged Turkey before slipping to a 3-1 loss last time out. Freezing temperatures will greet the Welsh squad in Reykjavik and Iceland will be more used to the drastic conditions.
Follow all the Nations League action with our live blog below:
Wales early team news
Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu missed out on the Wales squad due to injury, though the former has linked up with the group to continue to rehabilitate his hamstring issue. Joe Allen reversed his international retirement to accept a call-up, and may make his return.
Iceland early team news
Centre back Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason again misses out for Iceland having injured himself ahead of their September international fixtures.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with Welsh language coverage from 7.20pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.
When is Iceland vs Wales?
Iceland vs Wales is due to kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 11 October at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik.
Iceland vs Wales
Wales will be hoping to continue an encouraging start to life under Craig Bellamy as they take on Iceland in the Nations League.
An impressive performance in a draw against Turkey was followed up by a good away win in Montenegro in the first two fixtures under former Wales captain Bellamy, who succeeded Rob Page at the helm in July.
It leaves the visitors a point ahead of their opponents in Group B4, though this will be a demanding trip.
Freezing temperatures will greet the Welsh squad in Reykjavik, while Iceland showed their quality in beating England at Wembley earlier this year.
Welcome!
Good evening. Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Nations League action as Wales take on Iceland in what promises to be a cracking game.
Life under Craig Bellamy has begun brilliantly for the Dragons who are unbeaten in their opening two matches. They earned a well deserved draw against Turkey in Bellamy’s first game (which easily could have finished in a win) before defeating Montenegro last time out.
Iceland will be strong opponents though so Wales will need to on top of their game to get through tonight’s clash. We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
