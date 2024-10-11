( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Iceland football host Wales football in the Nations League this evening in what is a crucial match in Group B4. Craig Bellamy’s side currently sit second in the table but are only one point ahead of tonight’s opponents as they attempt to qualify for promotion to the league above.

Wales have made a strong to life under Craig Bellamy who has introduced a more attacking-minded style of play with players given freedom to get up the pitch. Bellamy’s first match ended in an impressive draw against Turkey which was then followed by a very good performance in a 2-1 away win against Montenegro.

The former Wales captain succeeded Rob Page as manager in July and securing a route to the top flight of the Nations League would be an immediate success.

However, Iceland are no pushovers. They famously beat England at Wembley earlier this year and challenged Turkey before slipping to a 3-1 loss last time out. Freezing temperatures will greet the Welsh squad in Reykjavik and Iceland will be more used to the drastic conditions.

Follow all the Nations League action with our live blog below: