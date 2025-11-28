Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes has revealed Everton failed with an appeal against Idrissa Gueye's red card for fighting with his own teammate Michael Keane in Monday night's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Gueye saw red in more ways than one 13 minutes into the match at Old Trafford, slapping Keane as they argued over a mis-placed pass, and then needing to be hauled away by Jordan Pickford as referee Tony Harrington sent off the veteran midfielder for violent conduct.

Gueye immediately apologised and it was all smiles during training this week as Gueye and Keane staged a mock boxing match on social media, but the 36-year-old Senegal midfielder must still serve a three-match ban which leaves Everton shorthanded going into Saturday's match against Newcastle.

"We have appealed it and our appeal was turned down," Moyes said. "We haven't been given any reason why it was turned down but we did appeal it."

Asked if there had been any further fallout this week, Moyes added: "It was over immediately, it was done, that was it, we moved on quite quickly and it was all sorted within the dressing room."

Everton will now aim to make it three wins in a row against a Newcastle side who showed their strength with last weekend's 2-1 win over Manchester City, yet they remain winless away from home this season.

"I think Newcastle are a really good team and have been for three years," Moyes said. "They've been in the Champions League two out of three years, they're doing remarkably well to what they've done.

"I know they've got the ownership and the funds to do so but you still have to be able to do it and I think they've done a great job."