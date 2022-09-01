Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idrissa Gueye has returned to Everton from Paris Saint-Germain as he has signed a two-year deal at Goodison Park.

The Senegal international described his move as “coming back home” and said he told PSG that if he were to leave, he wanted it to be for Everton.

The 32-year-old, who was one of Everton’s most successful signings of recent years in a three-season spell on Merseyside before leaving in 2019, has become Frank Lampard’s seventh summer signing.

Gueye said: “There is no better feeling than coming back home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be one team and that was Everton.”

Lampard added: “We have been eager to strengthen our midfield options and his attributes will undoubtedly benefit the squad. Idrissa has played at the highest level of football and Evertonians know all about his tireless work rate.”

Gueye is likely to be joined at Goodison Park by another midfielder, with James Garner likely to complete a move from Manchester United, but his former team-mate Andre Gomes has been in talks about a loan to Lille.