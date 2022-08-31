Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton are expected to win the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs since United indicated that they would listen to offers of aroud £15m earlier this month.

Garner impressed on loan in the Championship last season, helping Nottingham Forest win promotion through the play-offs, but returned to Old Trafford facing competition for regular minutes.

The arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have seen him drop further down the pecking order and Garner was not mentioned by Erik ten Hag when listing his midfield options last week.

The England Under-21 international now appears set to join Everton and become Frank Lampard's seventh signing of the summer. Idrissa Gana Gueye is also set to return to Goodison Park.

Garner will be only the third player to leave United permanently for a fee this summer, following the £10m departure of Andreas Pereira to Fulham and Dylan Levitt's £300k move to Dundee United.

United are not currently expected to add to their squad before Thursday's deadline once deals for winger Antony and back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are completed.

A move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is understood to be unlikely as it stands, as is a departure for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Amad is on the verge of Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season, with United keen for the 20-year-old winger to earn regular playing time.