Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Garner: Everton set to win race for Manchester United midfielder

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday 31 August 2022 11:00
Comments
<p>Manchester United midfielder James Garner</p>

Manchester United midfielder James Garner

(Getty Images)

Everton are expected to win the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs since United indicated that they would listen to offers of aroud £15m earlier this month.

Garner impressed on loan in the Championship last season, helping Nottingham Forest win promotion through the play-offs, but returned to Old Trafford facing competition for regular minutes.

The arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have seen him drop further down the pecking order and Garner was not mentioned by Erik ten Hag when listing his midfield options last week.

The England Under-21 international now appears set to join Everton and become Frank Lampard's seventh signing of the summer. Idrissa Gana Gueye is also set to return to Goodison Park.

Recommended

Garner will be only the third player to leave United permanently for a fee this summer, following the £10m departure of Andreas Pereira to Fulham and Dylan Levitt's £300k move to Dundee United.

United are not currently expected to add to their squad before Thursday's deadline once deals for winger Antony and back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are completed.

A move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is understood to be unlikely as it stands, as is a departure for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Amad is on the verge of Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season, with United keen for the 20-year-old winger to earn regular playing time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in