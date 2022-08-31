Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man Utd target Sergino Dest as Erik ten Hag eyes right-back depth before deadline

Diogo Dalot has impressed Ten Hag with his last two performances, but United are thin at the position with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not the profile of defender the coach wants

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Wednesday 31 August 2022 11:33
Comments
'We did a lot better:' Ten Hag following 1-0 win over Southampton

Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to work on a right-back for the remainder of the window, with Barcelona's Sergino Dest currently the most viable option.

While the Dutch coach would still seek to improve three positions - and Frenkie de Jong has at least again been mentioned in talks with the Camp Nou hierarchy - there is a feeling that greater depth is required on that side of defence.

Diogo Dalot has impressed Ten Hag with his last two performances, but United are thin at right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not the profile of defender the coach wants.

The scale of any deal depends on whether there is a buyer for Wan-Bissaka, as former club Crystal Palace are currently interested in a temporary deal.

United have consequently been surveying Europe for options, but Dest looks like the deal that is easiest to do.

Recommended

The Independent first reported United's interest in the USA international two weeks ago, and talks have become more concrete since then.

Barcelona are keen to sell the player after an active and controversial summer where they need to bring money, and remain open to selling De Jong.

While the Dutch midfielder has naturally been brought up in talks, it would take a huge shift for him to leave Camp Nou at this point.

Chelsea are also his first choice if he were to go, partly due to family preference to live in London, although De Jong retains a good relationship with Ten Hag.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in