Man Utd target Sergino Dest as Erik ten Hag eyes right-back depth before deadline

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to work on a right-back for the remainder of the window, with Barcelona's Sergino Dest currently the most viable option.

While the Dutch coach would still seek to improve three positions - and Frenkie de Jong has at least again been mentioned in talks with the Camp Nou hierarchy - there is a feeling that greater depth is required on that side of defence.

Diogo Dalot has impressed Ten Hag with his last two performances, but United are thin at right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not the profile of defender the coach wants.

The scale of any deal depends on whether there is a buyer for Wan-Bissaka, as former club Crystal Palace are currently interested in a temporary deal.

United have consequently been surveying Europe for options, but Dest looks like the deal that is easiest to do.

The Independent first reported United's interest in the USA international two weeks ago, and talks have become more concrete since then.

Barcelona are keen to sell the player after an active and controversial summer where they need to bring money, and remain open to selling De Jong.

While the Dutch midfielder has naturally been brought up in talks, it would take a huge shift for him to leave Camp Nou at this point.

Chelsea are also his first choice if he were to go, partly due to family preference to live in London, although De Jong retains a good relationship with Ten Hag.