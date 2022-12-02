Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.

Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.

Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at the finals before the trophy is up for grabs on 18 December at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

England navigated the qualifiers with ease to reach Qatar, winning eight and drawing two to finish ahead of Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra and San Marino. But many of those matches were merely opportunities for Southgate and his coaches to put early plans in place and get an idea of how the team can continue to be built in the pursuit of success this winter.

Here is the route England must now take to reach the World Cup final for the first time in over 50 years, and the sides they’ll face along the way.

Group B final standings

England 7 pts USA 5 pts Iran 3 pts Wales 1 pt

As England won Group B:

Last-16

The runner-up from Group A are the Three Lions’ opponents since they topped Group B themselves.

While Ecuador were in pole position for that spot heading into the last game, they lost to Senegal and so the African champions will be England’s last-16 opponents. Netherlands finished top, with Qatar bottom.

England’s round of 16 game will take place on Sunday 4 December at 7pm GMT.

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group D and the runner-up of Group C: France topped their group as expected - ahead of Australia, Tunisia and Denmark in that order - so it’s the winners of the reigning world champions and one of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

If England reach this stage, the match will be on Saturday 10 December at 7pm GMT.

Semis

The winners of Group F and Group H could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and Croatia or Portugal.

On England’s side of the draw, the semi-final will be at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 14 December.

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play Spain or Brazil in the final, though we’ve already had plenty of shocks and more could yet follow. The final is on Sunday 18 December at 3pm GMT.

Odds

Via Betfair

Brazil 23/10

France 11/2

Spain 13/2

Argentina 7/1

England 8/1

Portugal 11/1

Netherlands 11/1

Germany 13/1

Croatia 35/1

Belgium 60/1