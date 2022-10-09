Iker Casillas apologises to LGBT community and claims he was ‘hacked’ after tweet coming out as gay
A tweet from the former Real Madrid goalkeeper’s account read ‘I’m gay’ but it was later deleted
Iker Casillas has blamed a “hacked account” for a tweet which announced he was gay to his nearly 10 million followers.
The former Real Madrid goalkeeper apologised to the LGBT community after a tweet from his account which read: “I hope you respect me, I’m gay,” to which his ex-Spain teammate Carles Puyol replied: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”
The tweets quickly went viral and spawned media reports on what would have been the highest profile footballer to have ever publicly come out as gay.
Spanish outlet AS suggested Casillas’s tweet might have been an ill-judged joke in response to constant rumours about his lovelife. But it was soon deleted, with Casillas claiming they were not his own words.
“Hacked account,” he tweeted. “Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”
The 41-year-old Casillas left Real to join Porto in 2015. He suffered a minor heart attack in 2019 and announced his retirement from professional football in August the following year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies