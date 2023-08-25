Iker Casillas slams Luis Rubiales after Spanish FA president refuses to resign

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

World Cup winning Spain captain Iker Casillas has slammed the president of the Spanish football association (RFEF) after Luis Rubiales refused to resign at an extraordinary press conference.

Rubiales has been widely condemned after appearing to forcefully kiss midfielder Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s Women’s World Cup final triumph in Australia.

The RFEF president had been expected to announce he would be stepping away from his role after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.

But, after media had been briefed on a potential replacement, Rubiales refused to resign, insisting that the kiss had been “mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

Casillas, who captained Spain’s men to World Cup victory in 2010, has led the renewed criticism of the RFEF president.

“I’m ashamed for you,” the former goalkeeper tweeted. “We should have spent these 5 days talking about our girls! Of the joy they gave us all! To boast of a title that we did not have in women’s football, but...”

Rubiales also appeared to grab his crotch in celebration during Spain’s final win while stood close to the Queen of Spain in the Stadium Australia stands.

“I want to apologize unreservedly for something that happened in the presidential box, when in a moment of euphoria I grabbed a part of my body,” Rubiales said, before continuing to explain that he had got “very excited” and “lost control”.

“I have to apologise to the royal family because it is a very unedifying gesture.”

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, believes that the behaviour of his Spanish FA counterpart is indicative of the 46-year-old ex-professional’s character.

“I must admit that it has been very difficult to explain what is happening with Luis Rubiales during these years,” Tebas said on social media. “I have the feeling that many people, until now, did not understand what the members of the football organisations have to leave withdealing with him as president of the RFEF.

“The misogynistic gestures, the profane expressions, the protocol disaster and the insults of this latest global embarrassment are not a surprise...The list of women and men aggrieved by Luis Rubiales these years is too long and this must stop.”

Meanwhile, the Second Deputy Prime Minister of Spain has urged the government to step in.

“What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable,” Yolanda Diaz said. “The Government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”