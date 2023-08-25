Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales’ behaviour at the World Cup final on Sunday (20 August) “ruined” Spain’s victory celebrations, England international Jess Carter has said.

Speaking to ITV, the Lioness described Rubiales’ decision to kiss Jenny Hermoso as “unacceptable” and questioned if a similar incident would occur in the men’s game.

Carter said: “For me, Spain have just achieved an incredible thing and it’s almost been tarnished a little bit by one person’s actions.

“That moment ruined what should have been only a massive celebration for Spain and for Jenny Hermoso.”