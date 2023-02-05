Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Napoli might be running away with a huge lead in Serie A, but behind the champions-elect is a fierce battle for Champions League spots.

Five clubs are fighting over the other three places, including Inter Milan and AC Milan - who meet each other on Sunday night.

These two rivals are the most recent teams to claim the Scudetto, though both are well off the pace in the title fight this term. Inter are second, AC sixth, but only two points separate them heading into this fixture, while Inter are 13 behind Napoli.

The Rossoneri are four without a win in the league, while Inter bounced back to winning ways last time out at Cremonese.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the derby.

When is the match?

Inter Milan face AC Milan on Sunday 5 February, with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

In the UK, this match is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic remains sidelined for Inter, while key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is also out - but central partner Nicolo Barella should return.

AC Milan are also without their No1, Mike Maignan out for the long haul, while there are also doubts over Ismael Bennacer’s availability after a thigh injury. Fikayo Tomori, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi are all out.

Predicted lineups

INT - Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lukaku, Martinez

ACM - Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Hernandez, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao

Odds

Inter 42/41

Draw 28/11

Milan 31/10

Prediction

Inter to edge out their rivals this time and remain the club in the driving seat for the runners-up berth. Inter 2-1 AC Milan.