Two of the top three in Serie A go head-to-head on Saturday evening in a huge derby clash, Inter Milan hosting stadium neighbours AC Milan.

Inter are four points clear at the top of the table and have a game in hand over both second-place Napoli and third-on-goal-difference Milan.

Before the international break, a scrappy and late comeback win over Venezia kept Inter in the ascendancy for the title race, while the Rossoneri were held to a goalless draw by Juventus - a second successive game without victory.

Reigning champions Inter have only lost once in league play this season and the two teams fought out a 1-1 draw earlier this season in the reverse fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm GMT on Saturday, 5 February at the San Siro.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport, joining 15 minutes in after the UK blackout on live game ends. It will be streamed on the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joaquin Correa is out for Inter but they could include new loan signing Felipe Caicedo in the matchday squad. Robin Gosens, who also joined, isn’t yet ready for action after an injury earlier on this season.

AC Milan have Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer back from international duty and at least the former should come straight back in, perhaps in a more advanced role than usual. Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are out in attack, while Fikayo Tomori is out in defence.

Predicted line-ups

INT - Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko

ACM - Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hdz, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao, Giroud

Odds

Inter 16/19

Draw 29/10

Milan 18/5

Prediction

Inter to do enough to at least maintain the gap between the two San Siro rivals. Inter 1-1 AC Milan.