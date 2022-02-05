AC Milan go in hunt of three points and route back into the midst of the Serie A title fight on Saturday - with perhaps their toughest game of the seaosn.

They are away, albeit in their own stadium, as they face local rivals, reigning champions and league leaders Inter Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s side have failed to win either of their last two, so the international break may have come at a good time for the Rossoneri - they trail Inter by four points having played a game more.

The Nerazzurri have won seven of their last eight in all competitions but now embark on a truly tough run of games in succession, starting here against Milan and then going on to face Roma, Napoli and Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm GMT on Saturday, 5 February at the San Siro.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport, joining 15 minutes in after the UK blackout on live game ends. It will be streamed on the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joaquin Correa is out for Inter but they could include new loan signing Felipe Caicedo in the matchday squad. Robin Gosens, who also joined, isn’t yet ready for action after an injury earlier on this season.

AC Milan have Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer back from international duty and at least the former should come straight back in, perhaps in a more advanced role than usual. Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are out in attack, while Fikayo Tomori is out in defence.

Predicted line-ups

INT - Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko

ACM - Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hdz, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao, Giroud

Odds

Inter 16/19

Draw 29/10

Milan 18/5

Prediction

Inter to do enough to at least maintain the gap between the two San Siro rivals. Inter 1-1 AC Milan.