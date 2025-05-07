‘Goodbye epic!’ Spanish newspapers react to Barcelona’s crushing Champions League defeat to Inter Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona lost an “epic” to Inter Milan in one of the greatest Champions League ties in history, yet their fans still retained “pride” while reacting to the crushing semi-final defeat at the San Siro.

Hansi Flick’s side went down 7-6 on aggregate after extra time, with Davide Frattesi landing the vital blow in the 99th minute, while Yann Sommer proved decisive in his player of the match performance, denying superstar Lamine Yamal one last time to confirm Simone Inzaghi’s side will return to the final after defeat two years ago to Real Madrid.

Inter were cruising at one stage thanks to a 2-0 lead through Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty, only for Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo to spark a wild second-half comeback, with Raphinha’s strike three minutes from the end appearing to complete a remarkable turnaround and send the Spaniards into the final.

But after controversy surrounding Francesco Acerbi’s stoppage time equaliser and Frattesi’s decisive goal, Inter prevailed amid chaotic scenes at the San Siro and will now play either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

Former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian admitted he had “no idea” why Acerbi had ventured into the opponents’ box, but Barcelona fans protested that Denzel Dumfries had fouled Gerard Martin in the build-up before the Inter defender’s fine finish. The reaction in Spain one of defiance, though, despite some frustration with the officials

“Goodbye epic,” read the front page of Catalan paper Mundo Deportivo, which also described Lamine Yamal as “stratospheric” after completing 14 dribbles, the most in a Champions League match since Neymar’s 15 against Atalanta in 2020.

Sport added “proud of this team!” on their front page, claiming Flick’s side can leave with their “head held high,” before bemoaning “decisions made by referee Szymon Marciniak and VAR”.

The Italian press poked fun at Yamal, too, with Rome-based Corriere dello Sport’s play on words from the Inter anthem ‘Amala’, with their headline reading “Yamala,” they also called it “a science fiction match.”

Turin-based Tuttosport went with “Interstellar”, describing the Nerazzurri as having “class and heart” to overcome their Spanish opponents.

open image in gallery Inter celebrate retaking the lead in stoppage time against Barcelona ( Associated Press )

Milan-based Gazzetta dello Sport go with “mythical Inter” for eliminating “the Barca of super Yamal”.

Flick reacted by pointing the blame at the officials: “I’m disappointed but not with the players and their performance. They tried everything and that’s just the way it is. Some decisions were 50-50 and they have always gone to Inter. That’s football. We have to accept it. I’m very proud of my team. Sometimes you think that some of the referee’s decisions are unfair. But we have to accept it and start again next season.

“I think about it, about the refereeing decisions but I don’t want to talk about it. It’s not fair to my team, who did a huge job. I don’t like to talk about the referee. I’ve told him what I think but I’m not going to say it here.”

open image in gallery Lamine Yamal appears dejected after defeat to Inter ( Getty Images )

The second leg between PSG and Arsenal takes place tonight at the Parc des Princes, with Luis Enrique’s side holding a precious 1-0 lead on aggregate.